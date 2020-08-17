Home-delivery of alcohol will take time to build scale: United Breweries CEO

When you have a quarter such as the one that we did, I think the first focus is on keeping folks safe, but then immediately after that the focus is on managing costs in as conservative a way as we can. All discretionary expenses that can be avoided such marketing spends, which may be specifically driven towards either a particular innovations or events that are not happening, are avoided. However, at the end of the day, we are a consumer products company, and so we need to make sure that we cannot be silent or absent in the mind of the consumer.