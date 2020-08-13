Home developers must leverage technology to woo buyers: report

Developers will also have to adopt various innovative technology solutions, both within homes and outside. “Even as offices begin to resume operations gradually, a large portion of the workforce will continue to operate from home for extended periods. The use of in-home space will vary with time of the day: workplace-by-day and bedroom-by-night. Developers must offer innovative answers that optimise the use of apartment space," it said. Bain said residential real estate developers will also need to focus on out-of-home solutions to manage clubhouses, lobbies and other common areas, as well as deliveries. In a post-covid-19 setting, monitoring the flow of residents and guests will be a priority, it added.