Home stays, 3-star hotels see maximum demand for Christmas holidays

Demand for homestays was the highest in popular tourist destinations of Coorg, Darjeeling, Ernakulam, Purulia, Wayanad, and Goa. Searches for star hotels in a holiday destination were the highest in Goa followed by Ernakulam, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Visakhapatnam
As the year ends, the demand for holidays are surging with homestays and three-star hotels dominating the category. The search for hotels for the Christmas holidays account for 60% of the searches, finds a new report by Reliance Retail Ventures-owned portal Justdial’s Consumer Insights.
Searches for both four- and five-star hotels, serviced apartments also make up for the top five stay categories in demand during the holiday season.
After two years of a lull following the coronavirus pandemic, demand for hotels is up 17% year-on-year (YoY) and now on a par with the pre-covid levels. Demand for homestays saw a meteoric 135% jump, and that for three-star hotels rose 18%, while that for others remained stable.
While searches for hotels soared, searches for bars, fast food, food delivery, and dhabas made up for the top five most searched services during this holiday and party season. Hotels dominated with 27% of the overall searches followed by bars (23%), fast food (18%), food delivery (17%), and dhabas (14%).
Prasun Kumar, the company’s chief marketing officer, said, “It is encouraging to see that the hospitality and the F&B industries are witnessing a surge in demand as we hit the phase for year-end festivities. This rise in demand comes on the back of two years of a lull due to Covid. Some interesting trends have come to the fore like the rise in popularity of homestays over hotels so much so that demand has gone up by 135% YoY. In line with the rising demand, we curated the best-rated option for users for the best holiday experience."
Demand for homestays was the highest in popular tourist destinations of Coorg, Darjeeling, Ernakulam, Purulia, Wayanad, and Goa. Searches for star hotels in a holiday destination were the highest in Goa followed by Ernakulam, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Visakhapatnam. For service apartments, the maximum demand was in Coimbatore, followed by Goa, Mysore, Ernakulam, and Visakhapatnam.
Among tier-I cities, demand for homestays remained the highest in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi. For star-rated hotels, most of the demand from tier-I cities came from Delhi and Mumbai, and Bengaluru but for service apartments demand was highest in Chennai, followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
With searches for bars going up by 23% YoY, most of this demand in tier-I cities was generated by Mumbai and Delhi. The two cities generated almost 55% of the demand for bars from tier-I cities. Among tier-II cities, most of the demand came from Lucknow, Kanpur, Bhopal, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.
Searches for fast food centres also went up 48% with Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad generating maximum demand in tier-I cities. Among tier-II cities, the category remained popular in Surat, Jammu, Jaipur, Jalandhar, and Chandigarh.
Food delivery service was in high demand in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai among tier-I cities while Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Ludhiana, Malappuram, and Kannur were the top-5 tier-II cities that saw maximum searches.
Among tier-I cities, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad saw maximum traction for dhabas while Nagpur, Indore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Lucknow were the top five tier-II cities.
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.