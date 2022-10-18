Home truths about the Jaypee real estate jinx in NCR

Singh said that homebuyers were offered apartments in Supertech’s other under-construction projects, where they would have to pay extra money to match the difference in cost. “The project where they wanted us to move in isn’t even ready. What do we do with a piece of paper again? When I saw the demolition from the site, I just thought that the common man and his money are always the victims. There is no law for government officials, building authorities, banks and even builders," says Singh, who now lives in Ghaziabad.