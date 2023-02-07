Home-buying companies stuck with hundreds of houses as demand slows

Ribbon has let go of about 170 employees, or 85% of its staff, but it still needs to unload its surplus of houses. About half of those homes Ribbon will try to sell on the open market because their customers didn’t follow through on their purchases. People backed out because they didn’t want to sell their current homes in a down market, had credit issues or had a life event that changed their plans, said Shaival Shah, Ribbon’s chief executive.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}