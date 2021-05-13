Homegrown alternative to Twitter, Koo, on Thursday announced the launch of a new brand identity by unveiling a new logo. It was virtually unveiled by Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar. The social media platform has made cosmetic change to its existing logo—a monochromatic yellow bird which has now been replaced by a more vibrant looking bird.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder, Koo, said, “It's a fresh new look and an indication of our little yellow bird growing up from being a toddler to an adolescent. The bird is full of positivity and will inspire people to talk about various aspects of life in the most positive manner."

Launched in March 2020, Koo positions itself as a microblogging platform meant for local language users of India. The company claims that Koo has garnered over 6 million users across its app platforms.

Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder, Koo, said, “We created Koo so that people could discuss various topics and help each other grow. Anything that can add value to people’s lives is something people want to associate with. Our new bird is a sign of that positivity that the platform brings to their lives."

The company said that in a country where just 10% of India speaks English, Koo serves the need for a social media platform that can deliver immersive language experiences to Indian users and help them connect. Recently, Koo has launched ‘Talk to Type' feature through which users can leverage voice assistant to share their thoughts without having to type.

The platform gained prominence in the last few months with key government officials and ministers creating their Koo accounts. The app had also been among the winners of the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge announced by the Indian government last year.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.