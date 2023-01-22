Homeowners struggle to get pandemic aid meant to stop foreclosures6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 08:05 PM IST
- The $10 billion Homeowner Assistance Fund has been slow to distribute funds
Peter and Nancy Rosalez found out in November they were eligible for up to $25,000 in government money to keep from losing their house to foreclosure.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×