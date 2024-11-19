Honasa denies distributors’ association's claims of unsold stock, says secondary dues have been cleared
- This comes nearly four months after Mint reported that the body raised similar concerns of excessive inventory that the company had dispatched to the market and delays in replacing damaged, unsold and expired stock.
Honasa Consumer, the parent to personal care brand Mamaearth, has denied allegations made by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) regarding unsold stocks causing financial burden on distributors and retailers, noting that the figures mentioned by the industry body is “inconsistent" with the sales driven through the channel.