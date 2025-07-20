Honda aims to acquire 30% market share in India's two-wheeler market by 2030

Japanese automaker Honda is aiming to acquire 30% market share in the Indian two-wheeler market by the year 2030 amid its plans to achieve half of global sales in the long term, reported the news agency PTI, citing Tsutsumu Otani, the President of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, on Sunday, 20 July 2025.

“Considering the Indian market size, we want to achieve 30 per cent share in India by 2030,” he said in an interview with the news agency.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, the Indian arm of the Japanese automaker, expects a huge growth potential among the nation's female customer segment, which currently accounts for 10% of the total industry sales, according to the agency report, citing Otani. Honda's expectation comes as the company expects women's empowerment to drive the increasing number of women in the workforce.

“In India, the overall two-wheeler usage is mostly male, with 90 per cent, and females just around 10 per cent. It means the potential for two-wheeler sales to grow among the female customers is huge,” Otani told the news agency.

Otani also reportedly emphasised that the company is eyeing a shift from the internal combustion engine (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs) in the two-wheeler segment in the long run; however, the bottlenecks due to the charging infrastructure and electricity supplies are a major hindrance.

Honda's market share According to the agency report, the Japanese two-wheeler maker aims to acquire 30% of the Indian market's market share. The company currently holds a 27% market share in India.

Otani said the automaker has more than 80% market share in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. The company also projected in January 2025 that global two-wheeler sales, including electric vehicles, would grow to 60 million by the year 2030.

Honda also targets to acquire 50% market share of the global two-wheeler market in the long term, including in the EV motorcycle segment.

The agency report also cited the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data, which highlighted that India's total two-wheeler retail sales were at 1,88,77,812 or more than 1.88 crore units as of the financial year ended 2025, compared to 1,75,27,115 or over 1.75 crore units in the FY2023-24 fiscal year.

Honda India Sales Honda's India retail sales for the financial year 2024-25 were at 47,89,283 units, compared to their 40,93,895 unit levels at the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to the agency report. Honda marked its position as the second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India after Hero MotoCorp.

