Honda, BMRCL open battery swap service at BMRCL metro stations

Anjum Parwez, managing director, BMRCL, said, “People will adapt to eco-friendly mobility services, if the required setup is delivered. In line with Karnataka Electric Vehicle and Storage Policy 2017 and to encourage such setups, BMRCL is happy to have partnered with HEID for providing the state- of-the-art Honda e:Swap stations at 5 Metro Stations. Such charging infrastructure will not only facilitate metro commuters to adopt e mobility as their first and last mile connectivity, it will also facilitate other e mobility vehicle users to become partners for a greener Bengaluru."