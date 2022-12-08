Honda, BMRCL open battery swap service at BMRCL metro stations

The aim is to create the largest battery swapping station network by setting up more than 70 stations in Bengaluru by July 2023. Based on the success in Bengaluru city, the service will be expanded to other major cities in a phased manner.
NEW DELHI: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID), the battery service subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd, and Bangalore Metro Rail Corp. Ltd. (BMRCL) on Wednesday announced the launch of Honda e:Swap services at the BMRCL metro stations.
In November last year, Honda Power Pack was set up to offer battery swap services in India, starting with electric auto rickshaws. The battery swap service enable rickshaw drivers to stop by at the nearest battery stations being set-up in select cities and swap discharged batteries (Honda Mobile Power Pack e:) with fully charged ones. This service will significantly reduce drivers’ initial EV purchase cost and also ease concerns about range and running out of battery charge, the company said in a press release.
HEID and BMRCL have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the field of e-mobility and have affirmed their mutual commitment by developing a swap station network.
HEID has set up Honda e:swap stations at five BMRCL stations--KR Market, National College, Banashankari, Trinity, Baiyappanahalli--in Bengaluru and started its operation initially for electric auto rickshaws which are compatible with Honda Mobile Power Pack e:. This partnership would accelerate the penetration of e-mobility in the last and fast mile connectivity and contribute to cleaner and greener future.
The vision is to create the largest battery swapping station network by setting up more than 70 stations in Bengaluru by July 2023. Based on the success in Bengaluru city, the service will be expanded to other major cities in a phased manner.
Kiyoshi Ito, president and CMD, Honda Power Pack Energy, India, said, “HEID would focus on three actions, which are expanding its battery swap network in Bengaluru, ensuring reliable service with a highly integrated system monitoring every unique battery and exchanger, and supporting vehicle manufacturers who are developing EV that utilizes Honda Mobile Power Pack e:. Partnering with BMRCL in setting up the Honda e:Swap station network, would provide the comfort of cleaner and greener first and last mile connectivity to metro users."
Anjum Parwez, managing director, BMRCL, said, “People will adapt to eco-friendly mobility services, if the required setup is delivered. In line with Karnataka Electric Vehicle and Storage Policy 2017 and to encourage such setups, BMRCL is happy to have partnered with HEID for providing the state- of-the-art Honda e:Swap stations at 5 Metro Stations. Such charging infrastructure will not only facilitate metro commuters to adopt e mobility as their first and last mile connectivity, it will also facilitate other e mobility vehicle users to become partners for a greener Bengaluru."