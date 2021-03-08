New Delhi: Amid a plethora of women’s day campaigns released by brands, Honda Car India’s digital film salutes women for driving more than just cars in their lives. The one-minute long black and white video is a montage of women shown at the centre of the change they are driving: be it the boardroom, orchestra, economy or tech innovation.

Executed by Taproot Dentsu, the film concludes with the tag line: “We love the way you are driving more than just cars"

Titus Upputuru, creative head, Taproot Dentsu, pointed out that women have been at the receiving end when it comes to general perception about their driving skills. “We thought we will ...show how in today’s world women driving so many things like offices, economy, culture, values…leading conversations and thought leadership," he said.

On why the agency chose black and while pictures, Upputuru said the tonality of the film directed the choice of the black and white look. “We were also conscious of the fact that this will help it stand out among a host of films that are circulating on this very important event (March 8 is celebrated as women’s day around the world).

“From showing women as care takers to women who are taking care of, as this film points out, economy, offices, culture, causes, yes, advertising has evolved and come a long way," he added.

To sustain the momentum towards a suitable portrayal of women, creative heads must continuously and consciously invest, he said.

