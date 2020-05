NEW DELHI : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced that its 155 dealership facilities have reopened so far across the country after getting necessary approvals from local authorities to restart operations.

This includes 118 showrooms and 155 service outlets cumulatively. The dealerships had started opening sequentially after significant easing of restrictions on economic activities by the government last week.

With safety and well-being of customers and dealer staff as top most priority, HCIL is closely working with all dealership to ensure strict adherence to the comprehensive guidelines of sanitization, safety and distancing in line with the government norms as well as specified by the company, Honda said in a statement.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the dealerships include preparation before restart of operations in terms of facility readiness, equipment fitness check, availability of personal protective and sanitization equipment, manpower readiness and sanitization.

Once the operation starts, there is a heightened focus on contactless customer experience with extensive use of digitalised mediums for product explanation and online means of communication for all sales and service needs. Specific protocols are to be followed for entry into dealership facility, pre-sales customer test drives, sales activity, receiving cars for service, road tests, shop floor handling and finally delivering the car back to the customer.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars said, "With the gradual opening of dealerships in coming days, our objective is to reignite the joy of buying for our customers at a time when personal mobility will gain extreme significance. The dealerships will increasingly be able to focus on servicing vehicles being used by essential service staff like doctors as also for breakdown vehicles."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

