Honda Cars India said on Saturday that domestic wholesales grew by 29% to 8,714 units in September, up from 7,769 units in August, when domestic sales were down 30%. The firm reported that in comparison to the same month previous year, its exports totalled 2,333 units. In September 2021, the Japanese automaker delivered 6,765 cars to dealers.

"The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. On the supply side, we were able to increase our factory output compared to last month which is also a positive for the festive sales in terms of better availability of Honda cars during Navratras, Dussehra and Diwali period," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

“The company's volume models, City and Amaze, continue to nurture customer trust and clock good sales," he further added.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) debuted its new marketing campaign, "A Honda Goes Beyond," on Thursday. The new marketing campaign highlights Honda's commitment to provide cars with cutting-edge technology in order to appeal to brand aficionados and a broader population of customers. A wide variety of digital and social media platforms has featured the campaign.

Speaking about the brand promise and the new campaign, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda’s journey in India has been nothing less than spectacular and credit goes to our customers who have bestowed their trust in Honda’s premium cars for the last 25 years. It has always been our endeavor to keep customers at the centre of our products and services. The current campaign is a celebration of bond that our customers share with us and we promise to go beyond in everything that we do."

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), one of India's top producers of luxury vehicles, was founded in December 1995. HCIL is headquartered in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and its cutting-edge production plant is at Tapukara, District of Alwar, Rajasthan. Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, and Honda City are among the company's offerings. The company has a wide-ranging, effective sales and distribution network. Honda's business function Honda Auto Terrace provides a complete destination for purchasing and selling used cars in addition to the new car offerings.

(With inputs from agencies)