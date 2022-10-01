Honda Cars sales grew 29% to 8,714 units in September2 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 04:29 PM IST
Honda Cars sales up 29% to 8,714 units in September
Honda Cars India said on Saturday that domestic wholesales grew by 29% to 8,714 units in September, up from 7,769 units in August, when domestic sales were down 30%. The firm reported that in comparison to the same month previous year, its exports totalled 2,333 units. In September 2021, the Japanese automaker delivered 6,765 cars to dealers.