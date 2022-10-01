Honda Cars sales grew 29% to 8,714 units in September

Speaking about the brand promise and the new campaign, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda’s journey in India has been nothing less than spectacular and credit goes to our customers who have bestowed their trust in Honda’s premium cars for the last 25 years. It has always been our endeavor to keep customers at the centre of our products and services. The current campaign is a celebration of bond that our customers share with us and we promise to go beyond in everything that we do."