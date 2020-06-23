Honda Cars starts manufacturing fifth generation of City sedan

Honda Cars India Ltd on Tuesday started production of the fifth generation of its mid-size sedan, City, at its Greater Noida facility. The Japanese vehicle manufacturer is expected to launch the new variant of its highest selling product next month, with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) compliant petrol and diesel engines.

The new City is an engineering marvel on all aspects of design, technology and features, and will strongly appeal to the company’s modern-age customers, said Rajesh Goel, director, sales and marketing, Honda Cars India.

“We are delighted to begin the production of the new fifth generation Honda City which will be launched next month. The aspirational sedan comes with a rich legacy of over 22 years across four generations and has been synonymous with Honda brand in India. The excitement and anticipation around the fifth generation City in the pre-launch phase has been extremely encouraging despite the currently prevailing market challenges," added Goel.

“The new City is India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability and is equipped with next generation Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit. The newly designed platform with enhanced light weight, high rigidity and collision safety structure offers advanced safety, equivalent to Asean N-CAP 5 star rating" the company said in a statement.

In May, Honda Cars had announced reopening 155 dealerships facilities, which include 118 showrooms and 155 service outlets. The dealerships had started reopening sequentially after easing of restrictions on economic activities by the government.

The subsidiary of Honda Motor Company restarted production operations last month and reported wholesales of just 375 vehicles. Car makers such as Honda had to shut down their factories and showrooms from 25 March, following the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the covid-19 .

