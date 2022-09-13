Honda considers listing for electric-motorcycle business
- Japanese vehicle maker, which earns hefty profits on two-wheelers, looks to catch up in markets like India
Honda Motor Co., the world’s top maker of motorcycles by market share, is considering a separate stock-market listing for its electric two-wheeler business, a move it says could help accelerate its push into the market.
Honda said Tuesday it was aiming to roll out 10 or more electric motorcycle models globally by 2025 and sell 3.5 million of the vehicles a year by 2030. That would represent 15% of its total sales in the category, up from less than 1% today.
Honda Managing Officer Yoshishige Nomura said the company was looking at whether to separate the electric two-wheeler business into a new unit and list some shares of that business on a stock exchange. He said consideration of the pluses and minuses was still at an early stage.
“If changing up the internal organization of the company is determined to have the potential to create greater movement toward electrification, it’d be a good move," Mr. Nomura said. He said that for now, Honda didn’t need an external cash injection to finance its push into electric motorcycles.
Since it first began selling motorcycles in 1949, Honda has manufactured more of the vehicles than any other company thanks in part to its strength in internal combustion engine technology.
It remains a profitable business for the company, with margins well above what it earns on cars. Motorcycles accounted for nearly half of Honda’s operating profit in the April-to-June quarter when auto sales struggled because of parts shortages.
But some rivals in big markets such as India have gotten ahead of Honda in introducing motorcycles and electric bikes driven by batteries. Just as legacy car makers have yielded market share to all-electric newcomers such as Tesla Inc., Honda faces the risk of falling behind technology shifts.
Honda’s U.S. rival, Harley-Davidson Inc., said in December it would pursue a separate stock listing of its electric arm, LiveWire, via a blank-check merger. The deal is expected to close this month after being delayed by market turmoil.
In 2020, Honda claimed around a fifth of the share of the global motorcycle market, according to market researcher Deallab, followed by Yamaha Motor Co. with 10.4% and Harley-Davidson with 4.4%.
In general, electrification of the world’s motorcycle fleet is moving more slowly than the shift to electric cars, in part because some of the biggest markets are developing nations like India where advanced recharging equipment is scarce.
Rahul Mehta, founder and CEO of Bikers Club Network based in Mumbai, said it generally took eight to 10 hours to charge the battery of an electric motorcycle after riding it for around 45 to 60 miles.
Electric motorcycles are “eco-friendly and they are definitely the future, but right now it’s the infrastructure," he said.
Under Honda’s road map, 85% of its total two-wheeler sales in 2030 would still come from nonelectric vehicles, a slower transition than it plans for cars. The company says it will be fully carbon-neutral by 2050.
The challenges in turning electric cars into a mainstream product are compounded for motorcycles, according to Mr. Nomura. The smaller vehicles can’t easily be fit with bulky batteries to give them long driving range, and even a small amount of extra cost may push a motorcycle out of the range developing-nation consumers can afford.
Much of the fight for the future of motorcycles is taking place in India, the world’s biggest market for two-wheelers. India made up roughly a quarter of Honda’s total two-wheeler unit sales for the recent April-to-June period and the company believes it has high growth potential, said Mr. Nomura.
In the year ended in March, 231,338 electrified motorcycles and scooters were sold in India, according to India’s Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, a nearly sixfold increase from the previous year. That was still only about 2% of overall motorcycle and scooter sales.
Upstarts are angling to use electrification to reverse Honda’s advantage. Indian manufacturer Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. currently leads the electric two-wheeler market in India, with more than a quarter of the market.
“We want to be able to compete as quickly as possible" in India, Mr. Nomura said. Honda said it planned to introduce five electric moped or electric bike models in Asia between this year and 2024.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text