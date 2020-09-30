Honda enters the middle weight motorcycle segment with the Highness CB 350

NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd, the country’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Wednesday announced its entry in the middle-weight motorcycle segment--300 cc and above--with Highness CB 350. This new offering will compete with market leader Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 and others in the segment.

The indicative price of Highness CB 350 is ₹1.90 lakh.

Vehicle manufacturers like HMSI, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, and Bajaj Auto have been eyeing a share of the lucrative middle-weight segment due to high margin on products and huge potential in the domestic market.

The Japanese manufacturer has developed the motorcycle in India and commands almost 90% localisation level. The Highness CB 350 will be available at premium dealerships of HMSI and will also be exported.

HMSI is also planning to introduce a slew of other products in the segment to effectively compete with Royal Enfield and increase its market share.

“For more than 60 years, Honda has consistently given the prefix "CB" to models representing on-road sports. Also, the riders have always been the focus in the evolution of the CB. It was once again the Indian riders who motivated the development of H’ness - CB350. To this end, the latest technologies are generously reflected in its 9 new patent applications. Today, we are proud to usher in a new motorcycling culture in the mid-size segment with this global unveiling of H’ness - CB350," said Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president and chief, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

HMSI has not been very successful in the motorcycle segment in India and lags behind the likes of Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto in sales. Most of the volumes in the domestic market is generated through its Activa range of scooters.

“With its authentic roar, upright road presence and a wide range of new values, H’ness - CB350 delivers an unmatched riding performance. H’ness - CB350, proudly takes forward the rich legacy of Honda’s CB DNA and provides the joy of riding through a wide range of situations like daily use in the city or long road trips," said Y S Guleria, director, sales and marketing, HMSI.

