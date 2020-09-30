Honda enters the middle weight motorcycle segment with the Highness CB 350

“For more than 60 years, Honda has consistently given the prefix "CB" to models representing on-road sports. Also, the riders have always been the focus in the evolution of the CB. It was once again the Indian riders who motivated the development of H’ness - CB350. To this end, the latest technologies are generously reflected in its 9 new patent applications. Today, we are proud to usher in a new motorcycling culture in the mid-size segment with this global unveiling of H’ness - CB350," said Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president and chief, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.