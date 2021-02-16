Honda expects robust growth in sales of mid-size motorcycles in coming years

NEW DELHI: Betting on demand for high-margin, middle-weight motorcycle segment over the coming years, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) is gearing up to expand its product portfolio.

Last year, Honda had announced its entry in the middle-weight motorcycle segment, with the launch of Highness CB 350 motorcycle. On Tuesday, Honda showcased its second product in the segment--CB 350 RS--to be launched in March and priced at Rs1.96 lakh. Honda plans to export the product from India eventually, but to begin with will focus on the Indian market.

According to Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president and chief executive, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, the mid-size motorcycle segment has been growing in India for the past several years and, going ahead, the company plans to expand its reach and product portfolio. Honda, however, will not introduce offerings for the 500cc segment as sales prospects are limited.

“Honda has been a new comer in this segment. We have big potential in the Indian market, not only in the big cities but also in rural because the income level there is increasing year after year. So we have an optimistic forecast about the future. There for we have the Highness and RS models now, and one can expect that there will be expansion of the product lineup," said Ogata.

With volume growth in the commuter segment likely to taper off over the next few years, most manufacturers plan to move up the value chain to improve profitability and make deeper inroads in the urban market.

Market leader Royal Enfield has been dominating the premium segment for the last decade, and had managed to clock in over 30% in operating margin till FY18, indicating the high margins the company commands on its products. The Siddhartha Lal-led company dominated the segment with 97% market share as of end of FY20.

The middle weight motorcycle segment staged significant recovery in the December quarter and analysts expect sales to grow in the next fiscal as well. The two-wheeler segment, especially the entry-level motorcycle segment, however, has seen demand soften over the last couple of months.

“So far our sales have been better than last year but still because of the pandemic, the economic situation is not so optimistic from our point. We should be more optimistic compared to last year but we should be careful as well and watch the actual demand region by region since the Indian market is huge. So we need to monitor town by town and village by village carefully to make a precise plan," added Ogata.

Honda, meanwhile, is on track to expand its premium dealerships across the country.

According to YS Guleria, director, sales and marketing, HMSI, the company will focus on the metro and tier-one cities for setting up new showrooms and will expand in semi-urban and rural centres when volumes pick up.

"We announced that we will have a network of fifty showrooms by March 2021 and we are already in the midway in terms of inauguration of the set ups of Big Wing dealerships across different regions. By end of February, we will have 35 showrooms and by end of March, we will have 50 plus network," added Guleria.

