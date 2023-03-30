Honda India to roll out first electric scooter in March 20243 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:45 AM IST
Honda’s electric two-wheelers will be produced at a new production line at Narasupara, Karnataka
NEW DELHI : Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Pvt. Ltd, the maker of the largest selling scooter Activa, will be launching its first e-scooter in March 2024 and follow it up with another product, that will have its battery-swapping pack, Honda Power Pack-e, the company’s outgoing president for India Atsushi Ogata said.
