Honda looks to new Civic to help keep its edge in smaller sedan market

Honda Motor Co. is trying to reinvigorate sales of one of its most recognizable nameplates, the Civic, as Americans’ interest in sedan cars wanes.

The Japanese auto maker on Tuesday night, via the Twitch streaming platform, gave buyers a first look at the next-generation Civic, a model that accounts for roughly one-quarter of Honda’s U.S. sales and that executives said is critical to attracting younger and more price-sensitive buyers to the brand.

The company’s U.S. sales have slipped in recent years as car shoppers have flocked to bigger and pricier vehicles, moving away from the economical small cars like the Civic that helped turn Honda into a household name.

The shift has only accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic, with many potential buyers cutting back on commuting and favoring lifestyle vehicles, such as large SUVs and big pickup trucks. Industrywide sales of passenger cars, including sedans, accounted for 23% of the U.S. market in October, down from 26% in the same month last year, according to Wards Intelligence.

Honda executives said the redesigned Civic, which will arrive in dealerships this spring, will keep many of the styling cues of the previous generation but offer a bigger multimedia display and more tech features.

While sedan sales remain depressed now, executives believe demand is likely to bounce back in the coming years as younger buyers look for cheaper alternatives to SUVs and for options in the low $20,000 range.

“Passenger-car sales are going to stabilize and do actually quite well over the next five or six years," said Gary Robinson, Honda’s assistant vice president for U.S. product planning.

With the redesign bringing the nameplate into its 11th generation, the Civic has been a mainstay in Honda’s U.S. lineup since its introduction in 1973. The model overtook the midsize Accord as the company’s bestselling vehicle in 2016 but yielded that mantle to the CR-V crossover the following year as consumers began shifting more aggressively to SUV-style models.

The change in consumer preferences has pushed the Detroit auto makers to pare back their sedan lineups to focus instead on higher-margin pickups and large SUVs, a move that has in some ways benefited the Asian brands, allowing them to capture more of a shrinking market. The Civic accounted for 26% of the compact-car market in 2019, compared with 15% in 2010, according to Edmunds.com.

Analysts say the Civic’s success is crucial for Honda, as it still accounts for such a large share of its sales.

“Honda has introduced a lot of other vehicles, and while they may do OK in terms of sales, they are kind of niche-y," said Michelle Krebs, an analyst at Cox Automotive.

Honda dealers say the Civic plays an important role as the entry point in the brand’s lineup, with affordable pricing that makes it appealing to cash-conscious buyers.

Bill Fox, a partner at Fox Dealerships in central New York, said he sells a lot of Civics to young families.

“It’s a bread-and-butter car in a poor town where payment is king," Mr. Fox said. “It’s not outrageously expensive. It lasts a long time. It’s easy to maintain."

Some analysts say the effects of the pandemic, which has been more difficult for lower-income workers and young people, has been particularly tough on potential Civic buyers.

Cutbacks on commuting caused by lockdowns and more employees working from home hit sedan sales harder than other lifestyle-oriented models like pickup trucks, but the company expects commuting will pick up as the pandemic comes under control, Honda’s Mr. Robinson said.

Honda’s last two generations of the Civic stumbled early out the gate.

In 2011, the company responded to the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis by promising a Civic that was smaller, lighter and cheaper. But reviewers said the end-result felt too cheap and bare-bones, leading to disappointing sales.

The criticism prompted Honda to pull forward the redesign of its next-generation model to 2016 in an attempt to improve on the features, ride quality and design, but the move led to quality problems, said Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports’ director of auto testing. In 2016, Consumer Reports dropped the Civic from its recommended list.

“By having a lot of changes, they haven’t had that kind of stellar reliability that historically they’re known for," Mr. Fisher said. The model regained the Consumer Reports recommended designation in the following year, he said.

The next generation will be more of an evolution than revolution and lean into the design and more premium-feel of the current generation, Mr. Robinson said.

“We definitely didn’t want to rethink Civic or change it dramatically," he said.

