HMSI is India’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer
Honda Motorcycle rejigs top management

1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2020, 12:47 PM IST Amit Panday, Malyaban Ghosh

  • Atsushi Ogata, operating executive at Honda Motor, Japan, will take over as president, chief executive officer and managing director at HMSI from today
  • Minoru Kato, who returns to Japan after leading operations in India for three years, has been elevated as the operating executive and chief officer life creation operation at Honda Motor Co

Mumbai: Japan’s Honda Motor Company Ltd on Friday announced changes in the top management of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Private Ltd (HMSI), India’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer.

Atsushi Ogata, who was the operating executive at Honda Motor, Japan, will take over as president, chief executive officer and managing director at HMSI from today.

Ogata will succeed Minoru Kato, who returns to Japan after leading operations in India for three years. Kato has been elevated as the operating executive and chief officer life creation operation at Honda Motor Co.

Among other changes, V Sridhar, who was earlier GVP and director at manufacturing at HMSI, has been elevated as the senior director – purchase.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, who was senior vice president for sales and marketing operations at HMSI, takes over as director and was also elevated to the board of directors.

“Guleria now has greater responsibilities with additional charge of customer service, logistics planning and control, premium motorcycle business, brand and communication along with sales and marketing at HMSI," the company said.

Vinay Dhingra, who was the senior vice-president, general and corporate affairs, is the new director with added responsibility of strategic information system (SIS).

Anupam Mohindroo, previously director – purchase, and Harbhajan Singh, who was director – general & corporate affairs, have retired after completing their respective tenures.

