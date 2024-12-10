Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially entered the electric vehicle market with the launch of two electric scooters, the Activa e: and QC1. The announcement was made in Bengaluru on November 27, 2024.

This launch marks Honda’s debut in the electric mobility sector in India. Bookings for the scooters will begin on January 1, 2025, with deliveries scheduled to start in February 2025.

Activa e: features The Activa e: is equipped with swappable battery technology, offering convenience for users. Each scooter comes with two 1.5 kWh batteries, providing a tested range of 102 kilometres per charge.

The batteries can be swapped at Honda’s designated Power Pack Exchanger stations, currently available in Bengaluru and Delhi, with plans to expand to Mumbai. The Activa e: is powered by an electric motor that delivers a peak power of 6 kW and 22 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 kilometres per hour in 7.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 80 kilometres per hour. The scooter also includes a digital 7-inch screen with connectivity features for navigation and updates, controlled through Honda’s RoadSync Duo® application.

QC1 features The QC1, Honda’s second offering, features a fixed 1.5 kWh battery pack. It provides a range of 80 kilometres on a single charge. The scooter can be charged at home using an off-board charger, which takes approximately 4.5 hours to reach 80 per cent charge and 6.5 hours for a full charge. The QC1 has a top speed of 50 kilometres per hour and includes two riding modes for efficiency and performance. It also has a smaller 5-inch LCD screen for essential information and a USB Type-C port for mobile device charging.

Both scooters will initially be available in select cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Manufacturing will take place at HMSI’s Narsapura facility near Bengaluru.