NEW DELHI : Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today joined the list of auto makers who have restarted functioning during lockdown 3.0. HMSI said it has commenced opening up of dealerships in various parts of the country. Following various state government guidelines and respecting red, orange and green zoning in letter and spirit, HMSI showrooms and workshops have started reopening with effect from May 4.

"With significant easing of economic activities restrictions by the government, we are moving forward cautiously in a stepwise manner. Safeguarding all stakeholders' health and well-being, our dealers who are in green and orange zones are starting their operations to serve our customers," HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

He said the company has also decided to bear additional 19 days' interest, making it a total of 40 days of interest cost by Honda on the BSVI inventory at dealers. In these challenging times, the company proactively extended a comprehensive financial support package to its dealers, he added.

The company dealers are ensuring 100% adherence to all the mandated safety, sanitisation and social distancing protocols, before re-start of their respective operations, it added.

HMSI said it is confident that the overall support extended will largely ease business continuity concern of dealers.

Other automobile majors like Maruti Suzuki India, Mercedes-Benz, TVS Motor, and Royal Enfield have announced resumption of or plans to restart production at their respective manufacturing units following relaxation of guidelines by the government during the third phase of lockdown which began from this Monday.

However, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said lack of required workforce is making it difficult for the company to resume operations at its two manufacturing plants, but added that its dealerships have started to open across the country.

The automaker, which sells models like City and Amaze, said that with new relaxations from the government, it is planning to restart operations at Tapukara plant in Rajasthan sometime next week.

