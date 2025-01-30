Honda, Nissan Sales Slid in 2024, Bolstering Case for Tie-Up

(Bloomberg) -- Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. both saw global vehicle sales stagnate or fall in 2024, underscoring the need for the pair to combine and arrest their sliding market shares.

Honda’s sales slipped 4.6% to 3.8 million units last year, as production dropped 11% to 3.7 million vehicles. Sales at smaller Japanese rival Nissan decreased 0.8% to 3.3 million for the 12 months, while output declined 8.7% to 3.1 million units.

Annual data released by each automaker Thursday reinforced why Honda is looking to build scale by absorbing Nissan, a deal that would create a new global heavyweight capable of competing at the highest levels of the world’s automobile industry — at least in theory.

Individually, the pair can’t match the 4.3 million cars sold last year by China’s behemoth BYD Co., but together they might stand a chance.

Honda and Nissan announced in December that they plan to unite both brands under a single holding company. If Mitsubishi Motors Corp. also decides to join, the trio would have a combined capacity to sell around 8 million cars every year, as they did collectively in 2024.

Those sort of numbers would put the trio within striking distance of Toyota Motor Corp., which sold 10.8 million cars last year, or Volkswagen AG, which delivered 9 million.

But the partnership is hardly a done deal. Given Nissan’s financial crisis, Honda made it clear that stability on either end is a prerequisite for any sort of alliance. There’s some doubt whether the moves Nissan has already announced to streamline its operations are enough.

Nissan’s plans to eliminate work shifts and trim its hourly staff via buyouts at a pair of assembly plants in the US provided a taste of its overarching strategy, but its apparent refusal to close factories could make it difficult to appease Honda.

In China, where both Nissan and Honda face intense competition from local players as well as Tesla Inc., Nissan’s sales fell 12% last year, while output slumped 14%. Honda fared worse, with a 35% drop in production and a 30% decline in sales.

Nissan’s performance in 2024 was slightly better in North America, where its lack of hybrid options has seen customers leave its cars collecting dust in showrooms. There, its sales were up 2.8% but production dropped 13.3%.

Representatives from French carmaker Renault SA, which owns 36% of Nissan, meanwhile flew to Japan this week to voice concerns over the tie-up and express their wish that the value of Renault’s stake be fully recognized.

In November, after a disastrous set of quarterly earnings, Nissan announced plans to cut 9,000 jobs and slash production capacity by 20%. Poor sales in the US and China forced the carmaker to lower its annual profit outlook for the 12 months that will end March 31 by 70%.

The following month, Honda outlined a deal to combine with Nissan in what amounts to a takeover of the battered automaker. The two said they aim to put forward a framework for the deal around the end of January, and finalize the deal in June before the holding company’s shares begin selling in August 2026.

