Honda overpays bonuses to employees, sends memo seeking refund. Read here

Honda overpays bonuses to employees, sends memo seeking refund. Read here2 min read . 06:42 PM IST
Japanese carmaker Honda found itself in a bind after it overpaid the company's employees their bonus. The company's Marysville, Ohio division paid their employees the bonus this month. Several of them received overpayment as bonus from the company.
On realising the debacle, Honda has asked the employees to return the excess amount. Honda has also informed that if the employees fail to do so, the excess amount would be deducted from their salary.
As much as a bonus brings joy to the employees, this has almost reached a point of basic necessity with the surging inflation the world economy is going through after two years of complete lockdown induced by a global coronavirus pandemic.
According to a report in NBC4, Honda has sent a memo to employees at its Marysville, Ohio, factory informing them that the company had overpaid the bonus amount and asked them to give it back.
When the media outlet reached out to Honda about the debacle, the carmaker confirmed that it asked employees to repay some of their bonuses and claimed that it was legally justified. The carmaker however, refused to disclose how much the bonuses were and how much it asked employees to repay.
"Earlier this month Honda provided bonus payments to its associates, some of whom received overpayments. Issues related to compensation are a sensitive matter and we are working quickly on this item to minimise any potential impact to our associates. Since this is a personnel issue, we have no further information to provide related to this matter," the company told the outlet in a statement.
To get a Fairweather understanding of the amount that was overpaid, NBC4 quoted the wife of an employees who said the amount to be returned is equal to a car payment. "That's, you know, a car payment. That's half of our mortgage…That's two, three weeks' worth of groceries. That's a lot of money for us." she said to NBC4.
She further stated that Honda had asked to pay back almost 10% of the bonus that was given to these employees.
The revenues of Honda Motors fall by more than 4% and profits fall by nearly a quarter last year.
Further, the automobile company may soon re-enter SUV segment in India. According to a report by PTI, the auto maker expects to get back on growth path in India as it gears up to re-enter the high-selling sports utility vehicle segment next year. The agency quotes Honda Cars India President and CEO Takuya Tsumura in its report.
