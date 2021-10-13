Honda pledges to only sell electric cars in China after 2030

New, dedicated EV production plants will also be built at GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda, starting in 2024, and Honda eventually expects to export its e:N Series models from the nation, according to Wednesday’s statement. In addition, a strategic partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., now the world’s largest maker of EV batteries, will be strengthened, Honda said. The two companies signed an agreement to cooperate on R&D in July last year when Honda bought a stake of around 1% in CATL.

