Honda reports significant recovery in two-wheeler sales in June

“With over 150% spike in retails, June turned out to be the first confidence booster. Honda 2Wheelers created new buzz in the market introducing maximum number of four BS-VI models in just one month - CD 110 Dream, Grazia 125, 2020 Africa Twin and Livo. We are also witnessing a new demand getting unlocked with preference to personal mobility over public transport and two wheelers becoming first choice to this shift in the market," added Guleria.