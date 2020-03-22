Photo: Bloomberg
Honda’s two, four-wheeler manufacturing units in India to remain shut as Covid cases rise

1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2020, 09:34 PM IST Malyaban Ghosh

The subsidiaries of Honda Motor Company have not yet specified the date on which they will resume manufacturing vehicles

Passenger vehicle manufacturer, Honda Cars India Ltd and two wheeler manufacturer, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI), on Monday, announced their decision to stop manufacturing vehicles in their factories across the country, from tomorrow, due to the rising cases of Covid-19.

The subsidiaries of Japan’s Honda Motor Company, have not yet specified the date on which they will resume manufacturing vehicles and will depend on government advisories for further clarity on the situation.

“Honda 2wheelers India has temporarily announced shutdown of operations across all its four manufacturing plants with immediate effect till further notice. The duration of this shut down will depend upon the Government policy," said a spokesperson of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), in a press note.

“Honda Cars India Ltd. today informed its associates and suppliers that production operations at both its manufacturing plants in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Tapukara, Rajasthan will be temporarily suspended from March 23 till March 31," said Honda Cars India in a statement.

The company intends to start production on April 1, depending on the advisories from the centre and the respective state governments.

As the number of persons infected with the novel Coronavirus rises significantly in India, leading automakers, across segments, have decided to shut down respective manufacturing capacities to protect their factory staff and comply with the state and central government’s efforts to ensure social distancing.

Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), a lobby group of automobile manufacturers also advised the auto makers and their component manufacturers to stop production, keeping in mind the safety of their employees.

