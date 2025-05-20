Honda scales back pure electric vehicle ambitions as focus turns to hybrid cars
SummaryOn Tuesday, the Japanese carmaker said it will focus on hybrid cars, and will launch 13 models between 2027 and 2031 as easier environmental regulations and global trade uncertainties have slowed the adoption of electric cars in the developed countries.
Honda Motor Co. Ltd has slashed its target for electric vehicles comprising 30% of its global sales by 2030, citing a slowdown in the adoption of electric cars, and joining other auto giants such as General Motors and Volvo Cars in scaling back its EV ambitions.