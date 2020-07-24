Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Honda sells more than 11 lakh units of BS VI compliant two-wheelers
Honda Activa scooters at HMSI’s Karnataka plant. (Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint)

Honda sells more than 11 lakh units of BS VI compliant two-wheelers

1 min read . 05:12 PM IST Malyaban Ghosh

  • HMSI, the country’s second largest vehicle manufacturer, had launched the first BS-VI compliant two-wheeler in September 2019. The new emission norms kicked in from 1 April, 2020

NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycles and Scooter Indian Ltd (HMSI) on Friday said it has sold over 11 lakh units of Bharat Stage-VI emission norm-compliant motorcycles and scooters. Bulk of these sales comprised the company's Honda Activa scooter and Shine, an executive segment motorcycle.

HMSI, the country’s second largest vehicle manufacturer, had launched the first BS-VI compliant two-wheeler in September 2019. The new emission norms kicked in from 1 April, 2020.

Over the past year, though, vehicle sales have been tepid given the economic slowdown in the country and then the pandemic-led disruptions.

"It’s a matter of great pride for us at Honda, that our eleven advanced BS-6 models have won the vote of confidence and created a new joy of riding amongst customers across India...our product portfolio stands out as the industry’s most diverse starting from 110cc scooters and motorcycles going up to 1100cc premium adventure bike," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director, sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

