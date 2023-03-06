NEW DELHI : The local arm of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. is focusing on three volume pillars to defend its market share in the passenger vehicle market—the compact sedan Amaze, its flagship premium sedan City (petrol and hybrid) and its upcoming sport utility vehicle in the mid-segment.

Honda Cars India aims to launch the SUV for the festival season this year, as it works to restructure its portfolio, a senior company executive said. The company will launch one new product each year in the market, targeted at growing its share in SUVs, he said.

“We are in the process of restructuring our model line-up depending upon customer needs and also keeping in mind the stringent emission norms in India," Kunal Behl, senior vice president and director of marketing and sales at Honda Cars India told Mint. “So we have focused on that and we are meeting the emission norms now. Our diesel powertrain has been discontinued, which goes with our long term view of carbon neutrality. We will also discontinue models like Jazz and W-RV and the fourth generation of the City, so that pulled down sales numbers because these vehicles were doing a sizable share in market. But we are now focused on the new Honda City with hybrid and petrol powertrains."

Honda Cars India saw sales decline 18% in February compared with the same month last year due to its product portfolio restructuring, sales data showed.