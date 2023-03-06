Honda to focus on City, Amaze, new SUV1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:20 AM IST
- Honda Cars India aims to launch the SUV for the festival season this year, as it works to restructure its portfolio, a senior company executive said.
NEW DELHI : The local arm of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. is focusing on three volume pillars to defend its market share in the passenger vehicle market—the compact sedan Amaze, its flagship premium sedan City (petrol and hybrid) and its upcoming sport utility vehicle in the mid-segment.
