Honda to focus on City, Amaze, new SUV

“We are in the process of restructuring our model line-up depending upon customer needs and also keeping in mind the stringent emission norms in India," Kunal Behl, senior vice president and director of marketing and sales at Honda Cars India told Mint. “So we have focused on that and we are meeting the emission norms now. Our diesel powertrain has been discontinued, which goes with our long term view of carbon neutrality. We will also discontinue models like Jazz and W-RV and the fourth generation of the City, so that pulled down sales numbers because these vehicles were doing a sizable share in market. But we are now focused on the new Honda City with hybrid and petrol powertrains."

