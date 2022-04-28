Honda to launch new City hybrid on 4 May. Check price, features, other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The City e:HEV is developed under the concept of “Ambitious Sedan” and is equipped with advanced hybrid driving technology and embodies supremacy in its every detail, ranging from its style, performance, space, comfort, connectivity, and safety.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Honda Cars India is set to launch its much-awaited New City e:HEV, India’s Supreme Electric Hybrid, next week. Bookings for the new hybrid model are already underway and deliveries are expected to begin in May.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Honda Cars India is set to launch its much-awaited New City e:HEV, India’s Supreme Electric Hybrid, next week. Bookings for the new hybrid model are already underway and deliveries are expected to begin in May.
The new City hybrid is expected to be launched on May 4. Ahead of the launch, the first batch of the car has arrived at the dealerships.
The new City hybrid is expected to be launched on May 4. Ahead of the launch, the first batch of the car has arrived at the dealerships.
Autocar India expects the new Honda City hybrid to be launched between ₹22 lakh-25 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bookings of the new City hybrid began from April 14. Honda had earlier announced that the launch and start of the sales of the new City e:HEV will be in May.
Earlier this month, Honda had revealed the technical details of the new City e:HEV.
The City e:HEV is developed under the concept of “Ambitious Sedan" and is equipped with advanced hybrid driving technology and embodies supremacy in its every detail, ranging from its style, performance, space, comfort, connectivity, and safety.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The new City hybrid features the company's unique self-charging and highly efficient Two motor e- CVT hybrid system connected to a smooth 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with an advanced Lithium-ion Battery, and an Engine linked direct coupling Clutch.
The model uses three driving modes - EV Drive, Hybrid Drive, and Engine Drive, along with Regeneration mode during deceleration.
Its strong hybrid electric system produces System Combined Max Power of 126 PS, Outstanding Fuel Efficiency of 26.5 km/l, and Maximum motor torque of 253 Nm @ 0 - 3 000 rpm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, the company has adopted an advanced Electric Servo Brake system with all four-wheel disc brakes that contribute to fuel efficiency and provide a smooth brake feel for the New City e:HEV.
The new City hybrid is equipped with 37 Honda Connect features. Some of them are - Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), and Auto High-Beam.
Additionally, the car features a New Honda Solid Wing Face, signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear, New Claw-type Fog Light Garnish, an e:HEV emblem on the rear, New Black Painted Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels, New Trunk Lip Spoiler, and New Rear Bumper Diffuser with Carbon Finish.