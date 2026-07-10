Honda wants more of its premium motorcycles to come to Indian factories

The country's second-largest two-wheeler company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), wants to bring more of its global premium motorcycle models to India and localise them at its plants if volume growth in the segment sustains, as TVS, Hero and Bajaj accelerate product launches.
In an interview with Mint, Tsutsumu Otani, president, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, said the company has noted very strong volume growth in the premium segment, particularly among young consumers, and plans to expand its presence.
“From a customer's perspective, the motorcycle market can broadly be divided into two categories. The first is motorcycles used for commuting, whether for work or everyday transportation,” Otani said.
“The second is motorcycles purchased for Fun–enjoyment, and as a hobby. As economies grow and GDP increases, the latter category naturally expands. Rising incomes give customers greater purchasing power, and they also have much wider access to global information than they did 10 or 20 years ago,” he added.