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Honda wants more of its premium motorcycles to come to Indian factories

Ayaan Kartik
3 min read10 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Tsutsumu Otani, president, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd
Tsutsumu Otani, president, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd
Summary

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India plans to expand and localise its premium motorcycle range if the segment's strong growth holds, as rivals TVS, Hero and Bajaj race to capture the same young, aspirational buyer. 

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NEW DELHI : The country's second-largest two-wheeler company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), wants to bring more of its global premium motorcycle models to India and localise them at its plants if volume growth in the segment sustains, as TVS, Hero and Bajaj accelerate product launches.

In an interview with Mint, Tsutsumu Otani, president, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, said the company has noted very strong volume growth in the premium segment, particularly among young consumers, and plans to expand its presence.

NEW DELHI : The country's second-largest two-wheeler company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), wants to bring more of its global premium motorcycle models to India and localise them at its plants if volume growth in the segment sustains, as TVS, Hero and Bajaj accelerate product launches.

In an interview with Mint, Tsutsumu Otani, president, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, said the company has noted very strong volume growth in the premium segment, particularly among young consumers, and plans to expand its presence.

“From a customer's perspective, the motorcycle market can broadly be divided into two categories. The first is motorcycles used for commuting, whether for work or everyday transportation,” Otani said.

“From a customer's perspective, the motorcycle market can broadly be divided into two categories. The first is motorcycles used for commuting, whether for work or everyday transportation,” Otani said.

Also Read | Why Hero, Bajaj and TVS are betting big on premium engines

“The second is motorcycles purchased for Fun–enjoyment, and as a hobby. As economies grow and GDP increases, the latter category naturally expands. Rising incomes give customers greater purchasing power, and they also have much wider access to global information than they did 10 or 20 years ago,” he added.

This has resulted in premium motorcycles gaining traction among young consumers, giving impetus to the segment. While entry-level sales were at 3% to 9.5 million units in fiscal 2026, the premium category, defined as above 125cc engine capacity, surged 15% to 3.5 million units, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data.

The trend has indicated the direction of the market, which Honda wants to capitalise on with a mix of new global premium motorcycles and the localisation of more models.

“We need sufficient volumes before we can localize production. Step by step, as the fun (premium) motorcycle category grows, we will shift production from other factories to our India factories,” Otani noted.

Honda’s premium model lineup above 125cc engine capacity includes Honda Unicorn, Honda CB350, Honda SP160, and Honda NX200, among others.

Rivals sprint ahead in the premium race

The commentary from the Gurugram-based two-wheeler player comes as rivals invest in expanding exclusive retail outlets for premium products and introducing newer products in the 125cc to 350cc segment.

From Hero’s Premia network to TVS’s global relaunch of the well-known Norton brand, the industry is undergoing its most significant shift in a decade, seeking to replicate Royal Enfield’s premium playbook.

In the financial year 2026, Honda saw 11% growth in scooter sales to 3.16 million units and 4% growth in motorcycle sales to 2.58 million units.

Also Read | In Tata's EV battery push, a deeper role for Chinese-owned firm

Along with a focus on the premium category, the scooter market leader also wants to increase its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) space, where the Japanese two-wheeler maker has lost ground to Indian rivals TVS and Bajaj via the introduction of a new model this year and more launches in the upcoming financial years.

Electric two-wheeler sales grew by 22% in FY26, with most of the market cornered by legacy players TVS Motor Co., Bajaj Auto, and Hero Motocorp, as well as new-age players Ather Energy and Ola Electric. Honda has not yet made its presence felt in the segment, and it wants to change that.

“As part of our multi-pathway approach towards mobility, an additional EV model is planned for introduction this year. Beyond this, our EV portfolio will continue to evolve in line with customer requirements, market development, and broader ecosystem readiness,” Otani said.

Playing catch-up on electric vehicles

However, the Japanese executive cautions against expecting growth in the EV sector until nationwide infrastructure is in place, prompting cautious steps in the segment.

Also Read | Tata Agratas inks $530-million EV battery supply pact with JLR

“The change from ICE to Electric is not simple. It requires infrastructure readiness, such as energy resources and the energy supply chain. From the customer's point of view, they care about whether ICE or EV is more convenient and offers better benefits. India is a huge country, and the situation is different from state to state and town to town. So it's difficult to talk about India as one market,” Otani said.

The premium models push, and electric models come as Honda prepares to pump more than 2,000 crore into the Indian market to expand its overall capacities to add more than 1.2 million units capacity annually. Currently, the company’s total capacity is around 6.2 million units.

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Meet the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsHonda wants more of its premium motorcycles to come to Indian factories

Honda wants more of its premium motorcycles to come to Indian factories

Ayaan Kartik
3 min read10 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Tsutsumu Otani, president, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd
Tsutsumu Otani, president, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd
Summary

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India plans to expand and localise its premium motorcycle range if the segment's strong growth holds, as rivals TVS, Hero and Bajaj race to capture the same young, aspirational buyer. 

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : The country's second-largest two-wheeler company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), wants to bring more of its global premium motorcycle models to India and localise them at its plants if volume growth in the segment sustains, as TVS, Hero and Bajaj accelerate product launches.

In an interview with Mint, Tsutsumu Otani, president, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, said the company has noted very strong volume growth in the premium segment, particularly among young consumers, and plans to expand its presence.

NEW DELHI : The country's second-largest two-wheeler company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), wants to bring more of its global premium motorcycle models to India and localise them at its plants if volume growth in the segment sustains, as TVS, Hero and Bajaj accelerate product launches.

In an interview with Mint, Tsutsumu Otani, president, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, said the company has noted very strong volume growth in the premium segment, particularly among young consumers, and plans to expand its presence.

“From a customer's perspective, the motorcycle market can broadly be divided into two categories. The first is motorcycles used for commuting, whether for work or everyday transportation,” Otani said.

“From a customer's perspective, the motorcycle market can broadly be divided into two categories. The first is motorcycles used for commuting, whether for work or everyday transportation,” Otani said.

Also Read | Why Hero, Bajaj and TVS are betting big on premium engines

“The second is motorcycles purchased for Fun–enjoyment, and as a hobby. As economies grow and GDP increases, the latter category naturally expands. Rising incomes give customers greater purchasing power, and they also have much wider access to global information than they did 10 or 20 years ago,” he added.

This has resulted in premium motorcycles gaining traction among young consumers, giving impetus to the segment. While entry-level sales were at 3% to 9.5 million units in fiscal 2026, the premium category, defined as above 125cc engine capacity, surged 15% to 3.5 million units, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data.

The trend has indicated the direction of the market, which Honda wants to capitalise on with a mix of new global premium motorcycles and the localisation of more models.

“We need sufficient volumes before we can localize production. Step by step, as the fun (premium) motorcycle category grows, we will shift production from other factories to our India factories,” Otani noted.

Honda’s premium model lineup above 125cc engine capacity includes Honda Unicorn, Honda CB350, Honda SP160, and Honda NX200, among others.

Rivals sprint ahead in the premium race

The commentary from the Gurugram-based two-wheeler player comes as rivals invest in expanding exclusive retail outlets for premium products and introducing newer products in the 125cc to 350cc segment.

From Hero’s Premia network to TVS’s global relaunch of the well-known Norton brand, the industry is undergoing its most significant shift in a decade, seeking to replicate Royal Enfield’s premium playbook.

In the financial year 2026, Honda saw 11% growth in scooter sales to 3.16 million units and 4% growth in motorcycle sales to 2.58 million units.

Also Read | In Tata's EV battery push, a deeper role for Chinese-owned firm

Along with a focus on the premium category, the scooter market leader also wants to increase its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) space, where the Japanese two-wheeler maker has lost ground to Indian rivals TVS and Bajaj via the introduction of a new model this year and more launches in the upcoming financial years.

Electric two-wheeler sales grew by 22% in FY26, with most of the market cornered by legacy players TVS Motor Co., Bajaj Auto, and Hero Motocorp, as well as new-age players Ather Energy and Ola Electric. Honda has not yet made its presence felt in the segment, and it wants to change that.

“As part of our multi-pathway approach towards mobility, an additional EV model is planned for introduction this year. Beyond this, our EV portfolio will continue to evolve in line with customer requirements, market development, and broader ecosystem readiness,” Otani said.

Playing catch-up on electric vehicles

However, the Japanese executive cautions against expecting growth in the EV sector until nationwide infrastructure is in place, prompting cautious steps in the segment.

Also Read | Tata Agratas inks $530-million EV battery supply pact with JLR

“The change from ICE to Electric is not simple. It requires infrastructure readiness, such as energy resources and the energy supply chain. From the customer's point of view, they care about whether ICE or EV is more convenient and offers better benefits. India is a huge country, and the situation is different from state to state and town to town. So it's difficult to talk about India as one market,” Otani said.

The premium models push, and electric models come as Honda prepares to pump more than 2,000 crore into the Indian market to expand its overall capacities to add more than 1.2 million units capacity annually. Currently, the company’s total capacity is around 6.2 million units.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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