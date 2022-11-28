Honda Maruti alliance to begin vehicle scrapping services in THESE states

The vehicle scrapping service alliance will begin in Delhi NCR, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The coverage areas will be expanded with the addition of new scrappage centres by MSTI in the future.
Honda Cars India has tied up with Maruti Suzuki Toyostu for vehicle scrapping, the company announced on Monday. This initiative will allow Honda to offer its customers an end-to-end solution for clearing out their End of Life Vehicles (ELVs).
In an official statement, as quoted by PTI, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said that the Japanese automaker strives to assist its customers to get the best value for their ELVs and facilitate hassle-free deregistration and issue of Certificates of Deposit/Destruction through its dealer partners.
Takuya Tsumura, Honda Cars India President & CEO said, "The Vehicle Scrappage Policy by Government of India stipulates scrappage and deregistration of old vehicles to promote phasing out of unfit vehicles from the roads, improve safety and lowering of carbon footprint in India."
He also added that the company will offer a one-stop solution to its customers through dealers to scrap their old cars in a systematic and environmentally friendly manner.
"The company will continue to contribute to the improvement of India's environment by providing environment-friendly ELV dismantling services," said MSTI Managing Director Masaru Akaishi.
Earlier this year, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that he plans to have 2 to 3 vehicle scrapping facility in every district across the country. He also mentioned that they have huge potential for the Indian market. However, he did not provide a timeline for his plan to be executed at that time.
