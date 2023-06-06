Honda’s new SUV aims to Elevate sales by 35%1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Honda Cars India is launching a new mid-sized SUV, the Elevate, which it believes will drive sales up by 35% in H2 FY22. The company aims to release five new models by 2030, with a fully-electric model based on the Elevate due by 2026. It has also pledged to ramp up production and focus on delivering the car during the festive season. Honda Cars India is aiming to cover 40-45% of the total passenger vehicle market share with its new SUVs. The Elevate will be petrol-only, though other new SUV models may have hybrid powertrains.
NEW DELHI : The local arm of Japanese automaker Honda Cars is making a strategic comeback into India’s rapidly expanding passenger vehicle sub-segment, with the launch of a new mid-sized sport utility vehicle (SUV)—the Elevate.
