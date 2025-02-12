Companies
Honeywell, AM Green to assess feasibility of making sustainable aviation fuel
Summary
- Honeywell's agreement with AM Green to study feasibility of making SAF will position India as a global leader in alternative fuel innovation, said Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell India.
US-based industrial and aerospace giant Honeywell and Greenko founders-led AM Green signed an agreement on Wednesday to collaborate on manufacturing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in India from biofuels, including ethanol, methanol, and green hydrogen.
