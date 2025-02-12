Honeywell, AM Green to assess feasibility of making sustainable aviation fuel

India’s current position as a net exporter of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) as well as its abundant feedstock will help in capitalising on the growing global demand for sustainable aviation fuel, as per the Deloitte report, adding that the demand for SAF is set to rise to approximately 0.8 million tonnes by 2030 and to about 4.5 million tonnes by 2040, as global regulations on green aviation and SAF blending mandates grow stricter.