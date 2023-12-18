Companies
Honeywell focuses on energy transition tech, eyes acquisitions in India
Summary
- In an interview, Ashish Modi, president for India operations, said Honeywell recently restructured its operations into three segments: automation, aviation and energy transition
NEW DELHI : Nasdaq-listed Honeywell is open to acquisitions in India’s energy transition technology sector, said Ashish Modi, president for India operations.
