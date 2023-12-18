Honeywell focuses on energy transition tech, eyes acquisitions in India

In an interview, Modi said Honeywell recently restructured its operations into three segments: automation, aviation and energy transition. Battery storage and green hydrogen will be key areas of immediate focus in energy transition, he added.

“We are always open to inorganic opportunities that bolster our strategy. Like we said, an announcement came out for the automation space. I think, energy transition is most obvious one (for acquisitions) as there are too many moving parts, and not one player can solve the issue or the equation. So, you need more help."

On 11 December, the firm acquired Carrier Global Corp.’s global access solutions business. In aviation, Honeywell works in partnership for specific technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles, but in energy transition, he said there are ample opportunities for inorganic growth and acquisitions of newer technologies. “The energy transition side is up for grabs. Already you know people are grappling with it..."

The company is focussing on battery management systems (BMS) and a green hydrogen ecosystem. “Our participation in battery is through a couple of places. One is we call BESS, battery energy storage system, so we don’t exactly manufacture batteries. But we would put together grid scale battery storage system. In which you take the battery, you put the control system around it, you set up the safety system around it. You build the software so that it interacts with the grid. You put the whole thing together."

The company also offers technologies for battery safety and manufactures aerosol sensors, which help in early detection of smoke and thermal runaway. “EV is definitely growing and we sell a lot of sensors for EVs."

The company produces catalyst-coated membranes for electrolyzers using proton exchange membrane technology, to acter to green hydrogen sector. However, he pointed out that the demand for green hydrogen is still picking up. “We work on green hydrogen, which is getting a big push from the government. There’s policy that came through the national green hydrogen mission. In green hydrogen we are seeing progress. Lot of projects have been announced. People are starting the plants, but haven’t started procuring big time for it. They are still in the planning design phase," Modi said.

In January, the Union Cabinet sanctioned the ₹19,000 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission. The Centre has received bids from various players, signalling the launch of the green hydrogen initiatives in India.

Apart from battery energy storage systems and green hydrogen, another key area for the company is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It is working with refineries to develop SAF. “At 1-2% blending of SAF, the cost will be very negligible. We are working with them (refineries). They will put up the plants and we will provide technology. So, we are working with them on the economics of it. The work before actually putting the plant is because it requires capex and they have to do it. We already work with them as we are a big player in refining petrochemicals. So, we obviously work on many technologies...this is now becoming the centre piece of discussions."

Modi also highlighted Honeywell’s presence in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). However, the sector has not gained momentum in India due to low demand, he said, emphasizing the need for government incentive to stimulate CCUS growth.

“The demand seen in India is because it’s very costly. Unless there is some sort of incentive or a disincentive, either by way of carbon tax, or a carbon incentive, there will not be the required demand for CCUS," he added.