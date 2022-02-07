Honeywell International Inc. has appointed Rajesh Rege as country president for its India business, effective 7 February. He will be based in the company’s Bengaluru office.

Rege succeeds Ashish Gaikwad, who served as the interim president for Honeywell India in addition to his existing leadership roles including as managing director of Honeywell Automation India Ltd. (HAIL).

As the country leader, Rege will spearhead Honeywell’s India strategy that focuses on the company’s growth pillars of shaping a diversified portfolio of products and solutions tailored to the India market, driving key customer engagements, and build the talent and leadership pipeline for India.

Rege will be responsible for the continued growth of India operations across Honeywell’s four strategic business groups: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT), Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT), and Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS).

“Rajesh Rege joins a highly capable leadership team in Honeywell’s High Growth Regions (HGR) and Honeywell India and will help build strong stakeholder engagements, offer innovative solutions to customers, and develop winning teams that can drive strong growth," said Ben Driggs, president, HGR, Honeywell.

“He will represent Honeywell India in the market and across industry forums to explore new business opportunities, while focusing on market trends and adjacencies to strengthen Honeywell’s position in the country. With his experience in the India market, he will add value to Honeywell’s initiatives in sustainability, digitization, safety, and industrial automation," Honeywell said.

Rege has more than 32 years of corporate experience and his last assignment was with Microsoft, where he was Executive Director, leading the Technology and Cloud Solutions business for India. Prior to this, he led business transformation at companies like Microsoft, Red Hat, Cisco Systems, Sun Microsystems, and Wipro.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.