Bengaluru: Honeywell, which has committed around $3 million in covid relief for India since the start of the pandemic, on Wednesday said it is working closely with the government, industry and non-profit partners to assist in a number of critical areas.

“Our newest initiative is the establishment of covid critical care centers across five cities that will be equipped with beds, oxygen, personal protective equipment kits, and basic medical infrastructure. Honeywell will provide funding for our NGO partners to build these centers in consultation with state governments in Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu," the company said in a statement.

The company said it will fund the donation of over 1,000 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 N95 respirators to these facilities. It will also donate 50 ventilators to government and private hospitals across the country.

Last year, Honeywell donated over 9 million meals and over 12,000 hygiene kits to underprivileged communities.

“Honeywell has been working toward meeting critical healthcare needs in India throughout the pandemic, including adding N95 respirator production in Pune that can produce 2 million N95 face masks per month," it said.

The firm is currently working to supply its UOP OXYSIV molecular sieve adsorbents (essential components of medical oxygen concentrators) to the licensees of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Indian Institute of Petroleum.





