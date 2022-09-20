Honeywell sets up global solutions command and control centre in India

Speaking at the launch, Ashish Gaikwad, Vice President and General Manager, Honeywell UOP India and Honeywell Process Solutions India, said, “At Honeywell, it is our constant endeavour to create value for our customers and help them meet their business objectives. Honeywell’s Global Solutions Command and Control Centre is a new state-of-the-art centre that uses the best remote monitoring infrastructure and uses advanced AI/ML capabilities to provide customers with valuable advice to optimize assets and enhance operations."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}