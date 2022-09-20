Honeywell sets up global solutions command and control centre in India

The centre uses Honeywell’s proprietary kinetic models, simulations, and cutting-edge Machine Learning models to track key performance indicators and generate actionable insights
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Honeywell on Tuesday announced the launch of its Global Solutions Command and Control Centre (GSCCC) in Gurugram, which offers 24/7 proactive remote monitoring and technical support for the company’s oil and gas industry customers worldwide.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Honeywell on Tuesday announced the launch of its Global Solutions Command and Control Centre (GSCCC) in Gurugram, which offers 24/7 proactive remote monitoring and technical support for the company’s oil and gas industry customers worldwide.
“It is Honeywell’s first such centre globally and the only one of its kind in the industry, servicing more than 200 refinery units for 50+ customers using core Honeywell technologies with capacity to add 1,000+ units by 2028," the company said in a statement.
“It is Honeywell’s first such centre globally and the only one of its kind in the industry, servicing more than 200 refinery units for 50+ customers using core Honeywell technologies with capacity to add 1,000+ units by 2028," the company said in a statement.
Honeywell’s Process Monitors are digitally connected to the customers’ operating units and send continuous data through cloud.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The centre uses Honeywell’s proprietary kinetic models, simulations, and cutting-edge Machine Learning (ML) models to track key performance indicators and generate actionable insights. Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers customers exception-based alerts to take corrective measures on a real-time basis, driving better operation optimisation decisions for process improvements, increasing productivity, and supporting sustainable outcomes, it said.
Notably, the centre enables Honeywell to help customers benchmark performances of their operating units on a global scale.
A state-of-art video wall canvas effectively monitors Honeywell’s connected deployments across the globe with the world’s first Thunderbolt 4 professional display. This system enables Honeywell’s experts to view and evaluate the performance of every connected unit, identify gaps, generate customizable alerts, and recommend corrective measures.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“As a global leader in process technology, process control, cybersecurity, and managed performance, Honeywell helps customers on their digitalization journeys. We are pleased to establish Honeywell’s Global Solutions Command and Control Centre in India, which leverages the country’s ease of doing business environment and capitalizes on the strength of our engineering talent," said Rajesh Rege, president, Honeywell India.
“The centre demonstrates Honeywell’s long-standing commitment to India and its importance as a strategic hub for the right balance between technology, technical skills, specialisation and costs," he added.
Speaking at the launch, Ashish Gaikwad, Vice President and General Manager, Honeywell UOP India and Honeywell Process Solutions India, said, “At Honeywell, it is our constant endeavour to create value for our customers and help them meet their business objectives. Honeywell’s Global Solutions Command and Control Centre is a new state-of-the-art centre that uses the best remote monitoring infrastructure and uses advanced AI/ML capabilities to provide customers with valuable advice to optimize assets and enhance operations."