BENGALURU : Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), the philanthropic arm of Honeywell, has entered into a three-year partnership with ICT Academy to create centres of excellence for skill development in 50 colleges across the country. As part of this, Honeywell has committed to invest ₹10 crore in the first year to develop these centres.

The centres will offer certifications in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data analytics, and nanotechnology. This upskilling programme is expected to help 15,000 students—half of whom are women—through the project cycle and provide job placements.

“The programme offers a globally recognized certificate that will benefit bright students from marginalized sections of society who are enrolled in engineering, arts, and science colleges in tier-I and tier-II cities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. HHSIF is also establishing centres for women students, demonstrating Honeywell’s commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity in the country’s workforce," Honeywell said in a statement.

“As Industry 4.0 transforms the world of work to boost people's productivity, asset effectiveness, and process efficiency, there is a growing need for a future-ready workforce that is equipped with the right skill-sets. Digital fluency is necessary to gain employment in tech-related fields, and Honeywell is proud to partner with ICT Academy to contribute to this skilling initiative," said Ashish Gaikwad, president, Honeywell India and director of HHSIF.

The student learning pathway in the programme includes 100 hours of classroom sessions, personal mentoring in select technologies, proficiency assessments, certification, and campus placements. Honeywell leaders will also volunteer personal time to evaluate content, deliver guest lectures, and mentor students.

ICT Academy, an initiative of the government of India, collaborates with state governments and industries to equip teachers and students with skills that match industry requirements and generate employment in tier-II and tier-III cities and rural areas.

