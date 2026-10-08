Honeywell to accelerate engine deliveries to HAL for trainer aircraft

NEW DELHI: Honeywell Aerospace is accelerating engine deliveries to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), potentially removing a key bottleneck that delayed production of the state-owned aircraft maker’s HTT-40 trainer for the Indian Air Force.
The US aerospace company will deliver eight engines to HAL by the end of calendar 2026, including the four already supplied, and another eight by mid-2027, taking its total direct deliveries to 16 engines, Matt Milas, president, Defense & Space at Honeywell Aerospace, told Mint on Thursday.