Honeywell to expand workforce in India

Honeywell to expand workforce in India1 min read . 10:54 PM IST
- Samuel Pratap, president of HTS, said the company will expand the staff at its Madurai centre by 50%
Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS), the engineering arm of US technology firm Honeywell, plans to hire more engineers in India, said Samuel Pratap, president of HTS.
The company has a technology centre each in Bengaluru, Madurai, Hyderabad and Gurugram, with Bengaluru being the biggest of the four.
India, Czech Republic and Mexico are the biggest tech centres for Honeywell, employing about a third of its global engineering workforce, with India being the biggest, Pratap said in an interview.
These centres work on the company’s four major business areas of aerospace, performance materials and technologies, building solutions, and safety and productivity.
Pratap didn’t disclose how many engineers would be hired but said that the company will expand the staff at its Madurai centre by 50%.
He also said that the first focus will be to hire new engineers for both building solutions and performance materials in Bengaluru and Madurai.
Honeywell has more than 10,000 employees in India, including over 5,000 engineers. Pratap said most of the new hires will be in software, hardware, chemical and other forms of engineering.