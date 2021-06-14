Honeywell to supply adsorbents to help setting up of oxygen plants in India

The requirement of medical oxygen plants were acutely felt after many people, sick with covid-19, collapsed due to the lack of medical oxygen and cylinders in cities across north India given that India’s oxygen producing units were in the country’s east and the central and state governments found it difficult to transport it across the country. To ensure adequate supplies, India brought in cryogenic oxygen containers from the Gulf countries as well as from South East Asian nations. Separately, India also sourced oxygen concentrators from abroad.