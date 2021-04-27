Hong Kong’s towering office rents are coming back down to earth
- Economic impacts of the pandemic, social unrest and U.S.-China tensions put downward pressure on prices. ‘It’s survival of the fittest.
Hong Kong’s economy is finally turning the corner. But it could be years before the city’s once-lucrative office-rental market is back to full health.
Companies are scaling back to cut costs and to adapt to an era of flexible working. That has added strain to a market already roiled by the economic impacts of social unrest, U.S.-China tensions and the pandemic. And a series of new skyscrapers will open for business next year and in 2023, putting further downward pressure on prices.
