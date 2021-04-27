Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Hong Kong’s towering office rents are coming back down to earth

Hong Kong’s towering office rents are coming back down to earth

Premium
AFP Photo
4 min read . 10:02 PM IST JOANNE CHIU, The Wall Street Journal

  • Economic impacts of the pandemic, social unrest and U.S.-China tensions put downward pressure on prices. ‘It’s survival of the fittest.

Hong Kong’s economy is finally turning the corner. But it could be years before the city’s once-lucrative office-rental market is back to full health.

Companies are scaling back to cut costs and to adapt to an era of flexible working. That has added strain to a market already roiled by the economic impacts of social unrest, U.S.-China tensions and the pandemic. And a series of new skyscrapers will open for business next year and in 2023, putting further downward pressure on prices.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.