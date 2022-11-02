Home / Companies / News /  Hong Kong touts its reopening to Wall Street despite covid controversies, typhoon

Hong Kong’s attempts to welcome back global investors with a flagship summit were overshadowed by the controversial handling of a top local official’s Covid-19 test result, a typhoon and a lack of debate over how coronavirus restrictions have weakened investors’ confidence in both Hong Kong and mainland China.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout