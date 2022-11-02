Hong Kong touts its reopening to Wall Street despite covid controversies, typhoon4 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 06:45 PM IST
- City’s financial summit drew executives from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley—but featured little debate
Hong Kong’s attempts to welcome back global investors with a flagship summit were overshadowed by the controversial handling of a top local official’s Covid-19 test result, a typhoon and a lack of debate over how coronavirus restrictions have weakened investors’ confidence in both Hong Kong and mainland China.